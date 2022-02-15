One person was killed in a shooting near Sherwood Forest Boulevard and I-12 on Tuesday, Baton Rouge police said.
Around 1:07 p.m., Baton Rouge Police Department officers found 26-year-old Sadi Armstead suffering from a gunshot wound at the 1160 block of Sherwood Hollow Court. Armstead was brought from the scene and later died at the hospital, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
Homicide detectives arrested 21-year-old Brandon Williams in connection with the shooting Tuesday evening. Williams shot Armstead, who was homeless, after a verbal altercation in a parking lot, police said.
Williams was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a second-degree murder charge.
No further details were immediately available.