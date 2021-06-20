A 19-year-old from Gonzales died Saturday night in a crash on LA 621 west of LA 44 in Ascension Parish, State Police said Sunday.

Caleb Mullins was driving eastbound in his 2014 Toyota Camry when, for reasons still under investigation, he crossed into the opposing lane and hit a 2016 Toyota Camry head-on, police said in a news release.

Mullins, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, the release said. The other driver sustained moderate injuries and was brought to a local hospital; a 9-month-old infant in her car was not injured. Both the driver of the 2016 Camry and the child were properly restrained, the child in a rear-facing car seat.

The investigation is ongoing, and toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers.