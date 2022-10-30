Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Marvin Porter, 31, B Street, Baton Rouge, fourth-offense DWI, vehicular negligent injuring and reckless operation of a vehicle.
- Danielle Price, 49, 05170 Parkin Ave., Greenwell Springs, second-offense DWI.
- Jared Rogers, 33, 06018 N. Commerce St., St. Francisville, first-offense DWI, resisting an officer, public intimidation and retaliation, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle and no seat belt.