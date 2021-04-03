A house fire on South Howell Drive early Saturday morning was an arson, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
Around 2:08 a.m., firefighters were called to a single-family home on 5918 South Howell Drive. They found flames shooting through the roof.
Two children were home at the time of the fire but made it out unharmed, BRFD said.
Something was thrown through a window right before the occupants found the fire, BRFD said.
The fire did an estimated $90,000 in damage. The Red Cross is helping the displaced occupants.
Anyone with information about the fire can call Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at (225) 354-1419.