Update: 11:30 a.m.: The third suspect in the mid-December slaying of a Donaldsonville man plans to turn himself into Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies at 1 p.m. Tuesday, his defense attorney said.
Jermaine Jackson, 21, of Donaldsonville, will voluntarily surrender to authorities but denies any involvement in the case, his attorney, Joe Long, said.
Original:
GONZALES — Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies have taken into custody of the second of three suspects wanted in the mid-December slaying of a Donaldsonville man.
Sheriff's deputies said Tuesday that agents with a U.S. Marshal's fugitive task force found Dwayne Junior, 21, a Donaldsonville resident, at a Scott home in St. Martin Parish on Dec. 30.
Sheriff's detectives are still searching for the third suspect in the slaying, Jermaine Jackson, 21, who is wanted on a second-degree murder count, deputies said in a statement.
Ryheme Stevenson, 24, had been found shot dead in the 700 block of Sixth Street in Donaldsonville the night of Dec. 15 after a report of gunfire in the area, sheriff's deputies have said.
Sheriff's deputies haven't provided a motive for the slaying.
One woman, Kamryn Marie Dantoni, 19, of Reserve, was arrested and booked three days after the shooting as a principal to second-degree murder. She was released from jail on Dec. 21 with $100,000 bail, online sheriff's records show.
The search for the shooting suspects has also led to unrelated weapons arrests of others in Donaldsonville, deputies have said.
Junior was taken from the St. Martin Parish jail to Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville on Monday evening, deputies said.
He was booked on counts of second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons, deputies said.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jackson should call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (2250 621-4636, text 847411 to the sheriff's anonymous tip line from any cellular device, or call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7868).
To be eligible for a cash reward, callers must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.