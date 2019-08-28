Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- John Dauzat, 48, 17738 Hearthwood Ave., Greenwell Springs, second-offense DWI, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle, improper lane usage, operating a vehicle while under suspension for a prior offense, and suspended or revoked driver's license.
- Miguel Martinez, 27, 4944 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, hit and run, failure to maintain control of a vehicle, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle and no driver's license.