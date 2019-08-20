LSU officials determined just before 5 p.m. Tuesday that there was no threat from earlier reports of an armed intruder inside a building on LSU's campus.
LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said officials believe the initial call may have come from seeing an off-duty law enforcement officer on campus for a programming event. It is orientation week at LSU after freshman move-in day began this weekend.
"LSUPD has investigated the report of an armed subject at Coates Hall and has determined there was no threat," a tweet said just before 5 p.m. "LSU is returning to normal operations."
An alert almost two hour prior told people to "Run, Hide or Fight. ..."Reported armed intruder in Coates Hall."
However, LSU officials said no shots were fired and no injuries were reported in the incident. Almost two hours after the first alert, LSU officials reported that LSUPD continues to investigate and asked people in the Quad area near Coates Hall to shelter in place.
"All other areas may return to normal operations," a tweet from LSU officials said.
Despite the active scene at the quad, much of campus life went on unfazed by Tuesday just before 5 p.m.
About thirty minutes later at 4:30 p.m., people in surrounding buildings who had been on lockdown were allowed to exit the buildings, though no official "all clear" had been given.
LSU Professor Edward Gibbons III said he was in Coates Hall Tuesday afternoon when a teaching assistant told him someone on the cleaning staff had seen someone with a pistol. He said they immediately locked doors and stayed put, waiting for updates.
However, by 4 p.m. Tuesday he had exited the building. He said he was unaware if anyone had been found with a pistol.
The situation is ongoing. No shots have been fired, and there are no injuries. Continue to avoid the area or remain in a safe place. We will post when we have more information.— LSU (@LSU) August 20, 2019
Members of the LSU community were advised to monitor LSU.edu for further information.
At 3:30 p.m., LSU officials tweeted out that the situation is ongoing.
"Continue to avoid the area or remain in a safe place," the tweet says.
LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said the building is being evacuated. He confirmed at about 3:30 p.m. that no "all clear" had been given at this time.
The report of a possible armed intruder came during move-in and orientation week for LSU students. Several orientation sessions for students were taking place inside Coates Hall when the alert was issued and the building was evacuated, according to LSU's orientation schedule.
Coates Hall contains mostly large lecture halls and is in the quad, which is located near the center of campus.
This post will be updated.
#LSUPD just put red crime scene tape around the perimeter of Coates Hall @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/f1C95cHhAX— Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) August 20, 2019
Very heavy law enforcement presence around Coates Hall at #LSU. Several #LSUPD and @BRPD officers on scene with long guns. They’ve pushed us back to the Union @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/LRDi6Ndd1t— Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) August 20, 2019
