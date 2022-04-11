Attendance is way down at Baton Rouge schools this school year, especially middle and high schools — lower than it’s been in modern memory.
As of Feb. 21, two-thirds of the way through the school year, every neighborhood public middle or high school in Baton Rouge had an attendance rate below 90%, historically a red flag indicating a school in academic trouble.
“It’s awful. It’s the worst that it’s ever been,” said Roxson Welch, executive director of the Family and Youth Services Center, a Baton Rouge-based interagency center created a decade ago to combat truancy. “There are kids that have been out of school so long, I don’t know the answer.”
The pandemic has undoubtedly played a part, forcing thousands of children to stay home because they had COVID, were in close contact with someone who did, or had classes shifted online.
Two COVID spikes have occurred this school year, first in August with the delta variant and then again in January with the omicron variant. Both periods saw student attendance in Baton Rouge go down.
Several schools, however, have had notably low attendance all year, rarely rising about 80%, suggesting a deeper problem.
Also, school officials have yet to say whether district’s attendance rate reports include or exclude COVID-related student absences. They are typically excused absences.
If they are excluded, actual attendance in Baton Rouge schools may be even worse
Is it contributing to crime?
The low attendance numbers this school year also coincide with a rise in violent crimes in Baton Rouge, particularly gun violence involving teenagers.
“I’m glad it’s getting attention,” said East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III.
Moore said high truancy and absenteeism correlate to crime. He noted that many of the schools on the low attendance list are in or near the 70802 and 70805 area codes, the zip codes with the highest murder rates.
“Those are also the (places with the) highest truancy rates that we have,” Moore said.
At the same, Moore cautioned that the local crime picture is mixed. For instance, while violent crime is up, some categories of crime such as property crime are down, he said.
Moore said he’s begun to hear from school leaders who have concerns.
“We should set a goal and create an implementation plan so that we won’t just replicate the year before,” Moore said.
By the numbers
Between Aug. 11 and Feb. 21, student attendance across the East Baton Rouge Parish school system was 87.7%. That’s down from 93.4% in the 2018-19 school year, the last complete school year before the pandemic — a decline of nearly 6 percentage points.
High schools collectively saw the biggest drop in attendance, falling from 90.1% to 79.9%. That equates to about 1,100 fewer kids in high school on any given day than before the pandemic.
Forty-three schools in Baton Rouge were south of 90% student attendance. Seven schools had less than 70%, most of them alternative schools. Three, though, were neighborhood schools: Capitol Middle, Glen Oaks High and Istrouma High.
It’s unclear to what extent the problems with student attendance are occurring in the rest of Louisiana. The state Department of Education won’t release its annual student attendance report until after the current school year ends.
The Feb. 21 East Baton Rouge attendance report was obtained via a public records request submitted by teacher and activist Storm Matthews, a building representative with the East Baton Rouge Parish Association of Educators union. Matthews said she sought the information because of her concern about a districtwide expansion of college-level dual enrollment courses starting next year with ninth-grade.
“You’re forcing these kids to take dual enrollment when they don’t even come to school and take their high school courses,” Matthews said.
The Advocate took the report to East Baton Rouge school officials, seeking comment. Instead, the school district ran the report again. The updated version covers the 2021-22 school year through Thursday, almost 30 additional school days.
The numbers had notably improved. That was especially true for secondary schools, but there was little change in elementary schools.
"As you can see the numbers have gotten a little better since February as we haven’t had any recent COVID outbreaks and our attendance usually gets better as testing approaches,” explained Eric Johnson, director of data for the school system.
Some of that improvement, though, likely predated Feb. 21. Thirty-two of the schools that improved did so to an extent that’s mathematically impossible since late February. These schools showed their students attending school for more minutes than school was in session, in some cases far more. That suggests that attendance data from earlier in the school year has recently been adjusted upwards.
And even with the improvement, attendance remains down significantly. The most recent numbers show that nine schools still have attendance rates less than 80%. That includes Capitol Middle and Glen Oaks, Istrouma and McKinley high schools.
Shifting back from virtual school
Last school year, unlike this year, student attendance rates in East Baton Rouge Parish were relatively stable, declining just a bit compared with before the pandemic. Last year, though, schools started the year virtually, and a quarter of students were still learning that way at the end of the year.
Virtual attendance-taking is often more forgiving. Students who turn in at least some work are usually counted as in attendance.
This year, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system has returned to full in-person instruction. Now, attendance is taken in the traditional manner, at the start of every class period.
Even as attendance was little changed, truancy increased significantly. Any student with five or more unexcused absences is considered truant.
Statewide, the percentage of students absent for five days or more increased from 28% to 40%. In East Baton Rouge Parish schools, the rate increased from 41 to 55%; that’s nearly 25,000 children and 5,729 truant children more than the year before.
Out of all those truant children last school year, about 500 cases ended up being referred to juvenile court in Baton Rouge for further action. District Attorney Moore said referrals are a bit less this school year, with about 280 truancy cases referred to juvenile court so far.
"How can it be that bad?"
Ronnie Morris, a member of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, said he first became aware of the extent of the truancy problem last summer at an East Baton Rouge Parish school event last summer when an administrator told him it’s common for 40% or more of the district’s students to miss five days or more of school each year.
“I don’t get it. How can it be that bad?” Morris recalled asking. “Nobody is talking about it.”
Morris has been pressing the issue ever since. He noted that the Louisiana Department of Education, for the first time in years, has an employee who focuses solely on attendance-related issues and the state is tracking it more closely. Recently, child welfare and attendance officers from across the state met in Baton Rouge to learn about ways to combat truancy.
Recent data from the East Baton Rouge Parish school system suggests the problem is getting worse. The school district, as part of its strategic plan, has set a goal of reducing chronic absenteeism — students missing 10 days or more of school — by three to five percent each year and maintains an online scorecard tracking how well it’s doing.
The pre-pandemic average for chronic absenteeism in East Baton Rouge was 30% per year. This current school year, it has increased to 50%. At 12 schools, 75% or more of students have been absent 10 days or more so far this school year.
Why they're at home
Welch, with the Family and Youth Services Center said too many young people are at home when they should be at school.
“You have teenage girls babysitting their younger siblings while their mom is at work, and teenage boys doing nothing,” she said.
The center three years landed a grant to start Project Impact, which works with about 60 students at a time who have been out of school for an extended period of time and helps to try to reacclimate them to school. Welch said these students need intensive assistance over an extended period of time and not just tutoring, which is mostly what is offered elsewhere in Baton Rouge.
“Homework help is not the answer,” she said. “Many of them can’t do their homework.”