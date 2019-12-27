An apparently homeless man was found dead on the porch of a vacant house Friday morning, and Baton Rouge Police say his death may be connected to the killing of two different homeless people this month. They are warning those on the streets to stay vigilant.

“We do believe that it was incumbent upon us to provide the public, the media and the service providers that provide services to our homeless community that there is danger in sleeping outside,” said Police Chief Murphy Paul at a Friday evening press conference.

The body of 50-year-old Tony Williams was found Friday morning in the 100 block of 18th Street near Convention Street by a "concerned citizen" who alerted officers patrolling the mid-city area. The officers found the man had been shot, and called in homicide detectives.

Williams' body was discovered blocks away from where two homeless people were shot to death earlier this month. A person walking in the area found the bodies of 53-year-old Christina Fowler and 40-year-old Gregory Corcoran beneath the North Boulevard overpass on Dec. 13, huddled in blankets beside an empty shopping cart.

Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr., BRPD spokesperson, said no arrests have been made in the double homicide and no motive has been identified.

Paul held a press conference at BRPD headquarters Friday to discuss the potential connection between the three deaths. He cautioned local homeless people and organizations that serve them to be aware of the dangers.

“Following today’s homicide, detectives and others met to discuss the details of both cases and evidence gathered so far in our investigation, and at this time, we believe that the homicides are connected,” Paul said. “However, such connection cannot be positively confirmed at this time.”

Officers have been deployed around the city to inform organizations that serve the homeless. The police department is planning a formal briefing for those groups on Monday.

Both investigations remain active and will be aggressively worked until they are solved, Paul said. In the meantime, BRPD will partner with Louisiana State Police, the FBI and ATF to investigate the homicides.

He added Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has been notified and offers her "full support" to BRPD in their efforts.

To protect the integrity of the investigation, authorities are offering few details regarding both cases.

“We are not going to provide any specifics as to the investigation, but it’s important for us to let the homeless community know that we want them to be vigilant,” Paul said. “We want those service providers to help us communicate this message.”

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III also spoke at the press conference and noted the significant number of detectives working on the cases.

“They’re very active in these investigations despite these people being classified as homeless,” Moore said. “These are real people, they have real families and real lives. The detectives know that, and they see that and they take this work to heart.”

Moore joined the police chief at the crime scene on Friday morning, where at least five evidence markers could be seen resting in the overgrown grass in front of a dilapidated house that area residents said had been abandoned for about a month.

A body was lying face-up on the porch beneath a sagging roof, barred windows visible along the side of the house. People traveling along North Boulevard parked bikes and wheelchairs along the grass as they crowded the police tape to see the victim, speculating about the spate of recent deadly shootings in the area.

An increase in fatal shootings across the parish in November and December has left law enforcement and local leaders scrambling to address public safety concerns and swiftly solve the murders. In 2018, East Baton Rouge Parish saw 87 homicides. As 2019 closes out, the latest unofficial numbers bring the count to 81 for the year.

Chief Paul reiterated the increase in patrol units in the past several months to combat the recent uptick in crime and the dedicated concentration of manpower in the area where the three homeless people were killed.

“Unfortunately, in the months of November and December, we’ve seen some spikes,” he said. “We’re going to continue to evaluate that information and see what strategies we can put together in 2020 to continue a reduction in crime in addressing this culture of violence in our city.”

To the person or persons behind the latest string of homeless murders, Paul had one message: “Turn yourself in.”

He urged the community to contact CrimeStoppers at 225-344-7867 or reach out to police at 225-389-4869 with any information they may have regarding the homicides.