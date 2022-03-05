An 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting that took place in the early morning hours Saturday on North Ardenwood Drive, Baton Rouge police said.
According to BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola, police were dispatched at around 2:15 a.m. to a home at 1957 North Ardenwood Dr., where they discovered Mjireyae Addison, of 4326 Monroe St., dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
Coppola said investigators believe an "altercation" led to the shooting. An investigation remains ongoing.
He urged anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.