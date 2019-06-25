A Baton Rouge man was arrested Tuesday and accused of shooting into a vehicle while a man, woman and baby were sitting inside.
Donald Freeman, 46, got into an argument with another man on Monday afternoon in the 8500 block of Scenic Highway, according to his arrest report.
Baton Rouge police said in the report that as the other man got back into his vehicle with a woman and her 1-year-old child, Freeman pulled out a handgun and fired one round at the vehicle.
No one was injured, but police said the car "sustained a single bullet hole to the passenger's rear door (where the infant was seated)."
Police obtained a search warrant of Freeman's house and found him hiding inside, according to the arrest report. He was taken into custody and detectives found a bag of suspected cocaine in his right tennis shoe, police said.
Freeman, 8540 Scenic Highway, was booked into Parish Prison on three counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal carrying and discharge of weapons, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with drugs, and drug possession.