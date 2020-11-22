A fire that broke out at a religious organization's building on North Foster Drive early Sunday morning has been ruled an arson, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
The fire was reported at close to 2 a.m. Sunday at Revelation and Wisdom Ministries at 4203 North Foster; responding firefighters found fire around a door on the side of the building, Curt Monte, fire department spokesperson said.
The fire was quickly extinguished before spreading into the building.
The arson is under investigation. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call fire department investigators at (225) 354-1419.