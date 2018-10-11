An 18-year-old Baker man started a fight over the cleanliness of his house on Monday before ultimately shooting his sister's boyfriend, who remains hospitalized, Baker police said.
Chadrick Jarrell's sister told investigators that Jarrell started complaining about how the house was dirty, but everyone ignored him because he is "always starting trouble," according to an arrest report for Jarrell. When Jarrell started calling her names, however, the sister's boyfriend intervened and told Jarrell to stop talking to her that way.
Jarrell responded by punching the boyfriend in the face, prompting a brawl between the two, police said. Jarrell then went in to his room, retrieved a gun and shot the boyfriend in the stomach. The boyfriend has since had surgery, but remains "stable" in the hospital on a ventilator, police said.
Investigators learned of the shooting immediately because an officer had been patrolling on West Azalea and heard a single gunshot. He then saw a woman running out of a home screaming "he shot him, he shot him," according to the arrest report. The officer retrieved his weapon and commanded Jarrell to drop his, but Jarrell ran away in to the woods.
Officers searched for him using an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office helicopter and K-9s, but eventually called off the search because of the weather, according to the report.
Jarrell, of 2119 West Azalea, was arrested Wednesday on attempted second-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm and simple battery.