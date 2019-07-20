A 'suspicious' fire raged through a home in Central Friday night, according to a press release from Central Fire Chief Derek Glover.
When Central firefighters arrived to the reported house fire just before midnight, the fire was through the roof of the home on the 4300 block of Fort Myers Street. Firefighters put water on the house to the right to prevent the fire spreading, Glover said.
After a second alarm was called, firefighting crews from Central, District 6, and Eastside joined in, while firefighters from Zachary covered an empty Central fire station.
Glover said the fire was under control by 12:26 a.m.
Baton Rouge Fire Arson was called to the scene to investigate and judged the fire to be "suspicious in nature," Glover said.
A Central firefighter was taken to the hospital for a medical emergency. The Red Cross was called to help the family that lived in the fire-ravaged house.
Anyone with information regarding this fire is urged to call Crimestoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).
