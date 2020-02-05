Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Deon Gunter, 30, 9989 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge, fifth-offense DWI, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, reckless operation, license place switched, vehicular negligent injuring and insurance required.
- Jermaine Lombard, 29, 1934 Elvin Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked, license plate required, no proof of insurance, and failure to register vehicle.