Four people were injured after a shooting early Monday in a neighborhood off Plank Road.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said officers were called out around 3:20 a.m. to the 4000 block of Topeka Street. He said it appears all of the victims will survive their injuries.
But the victims have not been cooperative with officers and the investigation remains ongoing, Coppola said.
The shooting occurred near the intersection of Topeka Street and Weller Avenue in a residential neighborhood between Plank Road and Interstate 110.
