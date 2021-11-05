A Plaquemine man was convicted on 11 counts of first-degree rape and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile, West Baton Rouge District Attorney Tony Clayton said Friday.
Sean Wilkinson, who was arrested in September 2017, was indicted by the Iberville Parish Grand Jury.
Clayton said jury selection began Nov. 2 and lasted three days before culminating with a unanimous verdict late Thursday.
"This was a tough case with some very disturbing evidence," lead prosecutor Ron Gathe said. "The jury was very attentive, listened to the facts, and got it right."
District Judge Elizabeth Engolio set sentencing for Wilkinson to take place Dec. 15.
Gathe added that he hoped the conviction will help Wilkinson's victims find closure.
"I'm pleased that the victims get to move on and continue the healing process," he said.