Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Tuesday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Kristy Nguyen, 25, 209 Palm St., Port Allen, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Seth Rooks, 34, 9675 Balboa Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, illegal carrying of weapons with drugs, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle, simple obstruction of a highway, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule I and schedule II drug.