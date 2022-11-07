A man shot dead by a sheriff's deputy in Rapides Parish after a traffic stop on Sunday was the brother of a high-ranking trooper within the criminal investigations arm of Louisiana State Police, the state agency says.
Derrick J. Kittling, 45, died in Alexandria on Sunday afternoon after getting into a physical confrontation with a Rapides Parish Sheriff's deputy following a traffic stop, leading the deputy to shoot Kittling, State Police spokesman Casey Wallace said in a statement. Wallace said the trooper and Kittling struggled over the trooper's taser, which Kittling eventually retrieved, prompting the deputy to shoot him with his service weapon.
State Police spokesman Sgt. Daniel "Scott" Moreau confirmed in an email that Kittling is the brother of State Police Lt. Colonel Kenny Van Buren.
Van Buren's State Police biography says he is a 31-year veteran of the agency who currently serves as deputy superintendent over the Bureau of Investigations, which handles criminal probes as well as gaming enforcement and special investigations.
The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office requested that State Police investigated the killing, Wallace said — a common practice by local law enforcement agencies when an officer or deputy-involved shooting occurs.
The state agency "will conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into all circumstances of the incident. LTC Van Buren will not be involved in any aspect of the investigation," Moreau said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.