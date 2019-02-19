Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Sunday and noon Tuesday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Royayers Jackson, 39, 2211 General Jackson Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Justin Thomas, 35, 2290 Monterrey Blvd., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, insurance required, and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Liljuan Wiggins, 31, 3840 Cherry St., Zachary, second-offense DWI, obstruction of highway, possession of marijuana, child restraints required, and driver's license suspended or revoked.