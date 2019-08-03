Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Charles Berkins, 40, 7724 Wimbledon Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Yusuf Buffert, 45, 40346 Creek Bend Drive, Gonzales, first-offense DWI, disobeying a red light and driver's license required or expired.
- Gregory Carlin, 44, 4500 Sherwood Common Blvd., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and other laws of the road.
- Michael Spooner, 27, 12425 Castle Hill Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to signal/improper turn, improper window tint and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- James Vicknair, 35, 716 Dawes Drive, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, possession of drug paraphernalia and distribution or manufacturing of Schedule II drugs.