A man who accidentally stabbed his friend while showing off a knife in the parking lot of The Bulldog bar has been taken into custody, Baton Rouge police said.
Joshua Bean, 34, faces one count of negligent injuring. He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Friday.
According to BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely, officers responded to reports of a stabbing outside the popular Perkins Road bar just before 1:30 a.m.
After speaking with witnesses at the scene, McKneely said detectives determined Bean had taken out the knife to show a group of people when the victim, unaware of the weapon, went to give Bean a hug.
Bean helped render aid at the scene, and the victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, McKneely said.