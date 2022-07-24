In 2019, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confiscated a total of 607 guns during criminal investigations. In 2021, that number jumped to 791.

By July 15 of this year, deputies had confiscated 465 guns — well ahead of last year's pace.

Baton Rouge Police are seeing a similar trend. Lt. Lorenzo Coleman, commander of the department's Street Crimes Unit, says his team has recovered 363 firearms so far this year. While BRPD couldn't immediately provide previous years' data, Coleman says that's a sizeable increase over last year.

The numbers reflect a trend that law enforcement leaders say is contributing to record-breaking violence in the Baton Rouge area: There are more guns — particularly stolen guns — on the streets.

"Buy a gun for a few dollars"

Of the 363 firearms his unit has recovered, Coleman estimates about a quarter were stolen.

He says the increase in thefts is fueling an underground market that poses a significant danger to local communities. When a gun is stolen, it's much harder for investigators to trace it back to the shooter.

“They try to buy it through someone else,” he said. “On the black market, they can buy a gun for a few dollars off the street.”

It's a nationwide problem.

According to the FBI, an estimated 1.2 million firearms – almost half a billion dollars worth of guns – were stolen from private owners nationwide between 2012 and 2015. A 2019 report by gun safety nonprofit Everytown found that the number of guns reported stolen from individuals increased by nearly 60% from 2006 to 2016.

FBI statistics show at least one gun theft takes place in the U.S. every 15 minutes, said Megan O’Toole, Deputy Research Director at Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund.

Experts say one of the reasons for the increase is simple: There are simply more guns around to be stolen.

Firearm purchases soared during the COVID pandemic. A study that analyzed the results of a 2021 National Firearms survey found that gun sales spiked from 13.8 million in 2019 to 16.6 million in 2020.

Most of those buyers already owned guns. But still, 3.8 million Americans became new gun owners during the pandemic, the study found — up from 2.4 million in 2019.

Cars a common target

One trend behind the increase in gun thefts is clear: More guns are being pilfered from vehicles. And, to law enforcement's frustration, those vehicles are often unlocked.

“That’s the easiest target,” Coleman said. “People don’t leave their doors locked, and they don’t leave their guns secured.”

Of the 1,689 vehicle burglaries EBRSO investigated between January 2021 and June 2022, at least 348 involved gun thefts.

Last month, the sheriff's office said burglars broke into at least 35 cars in one night in the parking lots of hotels and an apartment complex along Siegen Lane. Deputies believe they were looking for weapons.

Ten years ago, less than a quarter of all gun thefts nationwide were from cars, according to FBI data. In 2020, that number rose to over half. The rate of firearm thefts from vehicles increased 225% over the past decade, reaching what O'Toole described as an "alarming" all-time high.

A lack of information

Many gun safety experts say the number of stolen guns may actually be much larger than reported.

Federal law requires licensed gun dealers to report stolen weapons. But only 15 states have similar requirements for private gun owners.

Louisiana is not one of them.

Coleman said a lack of reporting laws means local gun owners have less incentive to document important information about their weapon, like its serial number, so even when people do want to report a stolen gun, they often can't give police what they need.

“Sometimes we come across a gun and run it and it’s not in the system as stolen because the owner didn’t enter the serial number,” he said. “A lot of people don’t remember where they have their paperwork, or they don’t remember their serial number.”

Some states, like New Jersey and Oregon, have gone as far as to implement criminal penalties for those who fail to file reports.

“If a gun isn’t reported lost or stolen, you don’t even necessarily need to take off the serial number,” said Nick Wilson, senior director of the Gun Violence Prevention Center for American Progress. “It almost becomes a dead end for law enforcement.”

As gun thefts – and violent crime – continue to spike nationwide, Coleman said he would support a law requiring Louisiana gun owners to report when their weapons are lost or stolen.

Being able to trace a gun back to its original owner can help detectives solve crimes more quickly, he explained, and also ensure the owner isn’t implicated if the weapon resurfaces during a criminal investigation.

In the meantime, BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said gun holders should always take note of their firearm’s serial number, make and model. He urged them to be diligent when it comes to keeping their weapons safely stored and away from unauthorized hands.

“If a person is committed to breaking in, they’re going to do it,” he said, “but at least do your part in leaving your gun where it’s not so easily taken.”