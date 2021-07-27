After a 13-hour public hearing Monday that highlighted fundamental disagreements and dysfunctional relationships between Baton Rouge Police Department leadership and some officers, a veteran cop got his rank restored following a demotion earlier this year.

Such marathon appeal hearings are becoming a trend as Paul and his administration face pushback from their subordinates over internal discipline sentences. Several weeks ago, the Baton Rouge municipal civil service board spent 14 hours listening to arguments about whether the BRPD union vice president had been unfairly fired for doing a media interview. He was ultimately reinstated.

During the meeting Monday, which ended just before midnight, supporters and critics clashed over fundamental questions about policing, like how officers should interact with the public, what constitutes suspicious circumstances and when probable cause is needed. They found little common ground, even within the established policies and procedures of their own police department.

Finally, the civil service board approved a reduced sentence for Sgt. John Dauthier, who had been demoted to corporal and suspended for 60 days after the administration found he violated several department policies, including use of force, during an incident when officers showed up at the wrong house and encountered an irate resident.

Several retired high-ranking BRPD officers spoke during the public comment period criticizing the current administration.

"I'm greatly dismayed and disturbed by what appears to be an unwarranted action against a quality police officer," said Don Kelly, a 32-year BRPD veteran and former department spokesman. "It smells like retaliation because this has become something personal between the chief and Dauthier. Abuse of power and authority is wrong at any level, by any officer of any rank — up to and including the chief."

The contentious relationship between Paul and Dauthier erupted publicly during a previous marathon civil service meeting, when the chief proclaimed he would not "continue to be bullied by this man and the leadership of the Baton Rouge police union." That was after Dauthier had accused the administration of mishandling internal investigations and alleged a "blatantly partial doctrine for enforcing policies of the BRPD."

The long hearings and recent uptick in discipline appeals are costing Baton Rouge taxpayers. The city contracts with a local law firm to represent Paul in such matters, and he already requested an increase earlier this year. He said another could be forthcoming.

But Paul had recused himself from the recent discipline matter. He assigned the case to his four deputy chiefs, who handed down the demotion and suspension.

"These things are never personal with me," Paul said after the hearing. "I respect the process."

He claims past administrations displayed some level of favoritism in discipline, which has been abolished under his watch.

BRPD Deputy Chief Myron Daniels, who testified at length about the investigation, said Dauthier demonstrated carelessness and poor decision-making during the incident, which occurred February 19 when his squad was dispatched after reports of a "man down" inside a residence on Alice Street. Dauthier, a 20-year BRPD veteran, was a uniform patrol supervisor.

When he arrived on scene shortly after two of his subordinates, an ambulance had already left with the man. The officers were planning to check the scene for signs of foul play, which they said is common procedure in such cases.

They had been told the man lived alone. But instead of an empty house, they were met with a woman who immediately became agitated, fervently telling the cops that she had no knowledge of a man needing medical attention, according to testimony, bodycam footage and police reports.

The woman tried to end the conversation and close the sliding glass door, refusing to allow the police inside, but Dauthier pushed the door open, grabbed her arm and pulled her out onto the deck. He and two other officers forced her into handcuffs and asked her to sit down and talk with them.

After some discussion, the officers realized they were at the wrong house — the man actually lived across the street. Dauthier then apologized to the woman and explained how the cops were mistaken, bodycam footage shows. He also told her how she could file a complaint against him, which led to him being investigated and disciplined.

The woman, who was unharmed, testified during the hearing Monday that the cops refused to listen to her, treated her roughly and provided an unconvincing apology. She said she was scared when the officers showed up unannounced and tried to enter her home, then forced her outside and detained her for no reason.

Dauthier testified that he was faced with suspicious circumstances after unexpectedly encountering a woman inside a home whose only occupant had just been hospitalized in serious condition. He said protecting a potential crime scene required him to detain her.

A BRPD academy instructor reviewed bodycam footage of the encounter and determined the physical force was reasonable.

Lloyd Grafton, a policing expert who the police union paid $6,000 to testify in defense of Dauthier, said the incident was handled appropriately.

"I could not believe the Baton Rouge Police Department would go after an officer who is trying to secure a residence and look after the citizenry," said Grafton, whose resume includes decades as a federal agent and criminal justice professor. "If you want to demoralize a bunch of officers, this is the way to do it."

But Daniels, the deputy chief, said Dauthier should have allowed the woman to close the door, even before he realized he had the wrong house.

"There is nothing suspicious about anyone being in their home," he said. "I've had doors slammed in my face many times and that's OK. Pulling her out was an unlawful arrest."

While board members were largely sympathetic to the mistaken address issue and commended Dauthier for apologizing, they agreed the woman should have been released from handcuffs earlier in the interaction — as soon as the officers realized their mistake.

Instead, Dauthier kept her cuffed until he finished explaining the mistake. He agreed he would do that differently after scrutinizing the case.

Cpl. Robb Moruzzi, the BRPD representative on the civil service board, said the woman could have avoided being handcuffed if she had reacted less violently when the officers arrived.

"At some point in this nation, communities are going to start realizing they can't throw everything at the police department. It's not all our fault," he said.

The five-member board ultimately decided on alternative discipline for Dauthier: undoing the demotion and allowing him to come back to work immediately. That meant Dauthier served a 39-day suspension.

Just one board member voted against the motion. Press Robinson, a retired Southern University chemistry professor and longtime East Baton Rouge School Board member, said he wanted something in between the original discipline and what the board chose.

"Obviously this is not a black and white situation. We're in that gray area, as usual," Robinson said. "I'm also concerned that the department says they want to change culture. … The only way to get people to listen and be respectful is to realize there are real consequences."