Authorities arrested at least nine people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Joseph Broussard, 62, 129 Belle Grove Drive, Laplace, first-offense DWI, careless operation and possession of marijuana.
- Bren Canaday, 23, 2859 Henderson Forest Drive, Lake Charles, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Jose Carlos, 31, 5750 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, driver's license not in possession, motor vehicle inspection required and insurance required.
- Christine Holliday, 29, 27603 S. Frost Road, Livingston, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage and reckless operation.
- Joshua Law, 35, 4344 39th Street, Zachary, second-offense DWI, reckless operation and equipment violation.
- Dylan Lemoine, 21, 17001 Benton's Ferry Avenue, Greenwell Springs, second-offense DWI, headlights required and operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
- David Ludwig, 46, 1443 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and driving left of center.
- Jonathan Roussel, 21, 11120 Amite River Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and careless operation.
- Dillon Welch, 18, 7344 President Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, improper left or right turns and speeding.