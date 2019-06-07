A recent arrest sheds light on the ongoing feuds between Baton Rouge rappers that authorities believe have resulted in widespread gun violence over the past few years, most recently the shootout in Miami last month that left one bystander dead.
Baton Rouge police have arrested an associate of NBA YoungBoy in the 2017 shooting death of Gee Money, who also gained national recognition for his music before he was killed at age 22.
Deandre Fields, 24, is now accused of killing Gee Money, whose real name was Garrett Burton, in September 2017. Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said Fields was arrested Friday faces one count of second-degree murder — almost two years after the shooting that left Burton dead in a parking lot outside his music studio on Dallas Drive.
The longstanding beef between NBA YoungBoy and Gee Money is no secret.
Authorities have been chasing leads on several interconnected instances of gun violence that appear to have started with Burton's death.
