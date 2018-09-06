One person was found suffering from gunshot injuries not far from Glen Oaks Middle School early Thursday evening, authorities said.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said the victim was found inside a vehicle in the 7300 block of Kissel Street.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said crews responded around 5:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Peerless Street and Kissel Street.
The victim was transported to the hospital — the third person to be injured by gunfire Thursday afternoon in Baton Rouge.
Information on the victim's condition was not immediately available.
More information to come.