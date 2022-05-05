Baton Rouge Police on Thursday announced the arrest of a homeless man in the death of a 32-year-old woman at a budget motel along Airline Highway, a killing that helped prompt a fresh look at how little the city-parish had done to combat crime at run-down properties across the region.
Justin Cuba, 34, had been living in a series of hotels, police said. He was arrested Wednesday and police announced his arrest Thursday.
After Jaci Bergeron died April 21 in an OYO motel at the intersection of Airline and Interstate 12, The Advocate reported that in a 15-month period police had responded to dozens of shootings, assaults and burglaries there, plus hundreds of other incidents. The newspaper also discovered that, since an ordinance went on the books in 2018 targeting crime at a number of low-rent motels, not a single business had been cited or fined despite a high number of police calls.
City-parish leaders met Tuesday and vowed to beef up the ordinance, saying its language wasn't clear enough to make it easily enforceable.
Bergeron had been shot multiple times. Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said Cuba had gotten in an argument with Bergeron. Also, the spokesman said, Cuba was wanted on a homicide allegation in Texas.
The OYO motel where Bergeron died had 523 incidents that needed a police response between January 2021 and April 2022, records show.
It was among dozens of motels in the city that failed to even register as required under the 2018 ordinance, which targeted actions that "negatively impacts the health, safety and welfare” of guests or people who live nearby. The law was passed after the December 2017 arrest of two Arkansas men on a sex-trafficking complaint.