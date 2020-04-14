A Baton Rouge man was arrested Tuesday after police said he accidentally shot a teenage girl to death hours earlier.
Quainnesha Paul, 18, died after she was shot around 12:45 a.m. at her home on Lake Sherwood Avenue, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
Keagan Valdry, 22, was later arrested on a count of negligent homicide, police said. He is accused of accidentally shooting Paul.
Police said the suspect and victim are relatives, but didn't specify the exact relationship.
No other details were immediately available.