Authorities arrested at least seven people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jessica Bell, 24, 11746 Biscayne Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, speeding.
- Phillip Hooge, 24, 8594 Wyeth Drive, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, speeding.
- Jeremy Johnson, 28, 625 Lettsworth Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, speeding, not in possession of driver's license.
- Tran Livious, 39, 1820 Fairview Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, speeding, suspended driver's license, no liability insurance, vehicle registration.
- Fannie McCarter, 27, 9626 West Darryl Blvd., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, headlights required, not in possession of driver's license.
- Shelton Patterson, 38, 6630 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, speeding, drinking in a motor vehicle.
- John Smith, 58, 5755 Oakwood Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, reckless operation, suspended driver's license.