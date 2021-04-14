With rumors circulating on social media about a suspicious Uber driver and possible recent abductions of students, local law enforcement arrested a man after he allegedly drove a woman home and then later kicked down the door to her off-campus apartment after she refused to open the door.
Jose Fernandez, 48, of St. Gabriel was booked into jail Tuesday night on unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, booking records show.
The victim told deputies that Fernandez drove her home to her apartment on Ben Hur Road one night last week, according to an arrest report prepared by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. She said he then knocked on her door several minutes after she went inside and refused to leave even after she yelled at him, the report says.
He ultimately kicked down the door and entered the apartment, but left when he noticed her roommate was home, according to deputies.
The victim provided deputies with a photo of Fernandez, his name and vehicle information from the Uber app. Deputies also interviewed the roommate, who reported witnessing the break-in, and the apartment manager, who confirmed the door had been knocked off the hinges and required repairs.
A warrant was issued for Fernandez after deputies tried unsuccessfully to contact him.
His arrest came several hours after LSU officials posted a statement on Twitter debunking some of the rumors circulating among students while also warning people to be cautious when using rideshare services and report suspicious activity to law enforcement.
"There are a number of rumors regarding this individual being shared on social media such as missing or abducted students, and while those are not accurate, know that authorities are currently working on the case based on suspicious behaviors demonstrated," LSU officials tweeted Tuesday evening, saying authorities were investigating reports about a specific driver.
Officials tweeted Wednesday morning that East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies had made an arrest in the case.
Some of the messages recently being shared on social media warned students specifically to avoid an Uber driver named Jose driving a Toyota. The posts claimed he would drive girls home and then try to break into their houses.
Debunked rumors about students being abducted or missing spread rapidly in the days following the disappearance of LSU freshman Kori Gauthier, whose car was found unoccupied on the Mississippi River bridge last week, prompting her family, friends and local law enforcement to launch desperate search efforts up and down the levee.
A body was found in the river Tuesday morning about 50 miles south of Baton Rouge, though officials did not immediately confirm who it was.