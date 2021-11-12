Arrest warrants have been issued for six more people who West Baton Rouge deputies believe were involved in the September shooting death of Trey Allen, who was killed while trying to break up a fight outside an Erwinville bar.

Ronald Campbell, 17, was arrested soon after the incident and accused of pulling the trigger. He faces a count of second-degree murder.

But on Friday, officials announced the arrests and impending arrests of six more people accused of brawling outside the Raxx bar in the moments before the fight ended in gunfire. Two of the suspects are minors, whose names have not been released.

Zack Simmers, spokesman for the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, said three of the adult suspects and one juvenile had been taken into custody as of Friday evening.

The adults already in custody are: Bryson Butler, 19; Antonio Johnson, 22; and Anthony Williams, 20.

Deputies are still searching for Tyriana Edwards, 21, of Lettsworth.

All four suspects face the following charges: principal to manslaughter, principal to attempted manslaughter, inciting a riot, simple battery and simple assault.

Officials did not release additional details about exactly how the suspects participated in the killing.

"The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office has been working tirelessly day and night to combat these senseless acts of violence and get justice for all," Simmers said. "This investigation is still ongoing with more arrests possible."