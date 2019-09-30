A Gonzales man was arrested Sunday after pointing a rifle out of his vehicle window at a Sheriff's deputy, then jumping into the Amite River to try to escape, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies responding to a complaint about someone driving erratically on La. 22 in Ascension Parish, approached the vehicle of a man, later identified as Guthrie Ebey, 22, of Gonzales, who pointed a rifle out his driver's side window at deputies.
Ebey then fled in his vehicle and deputies followed him until he stopped on a bridge on La. 22 in Livingston Parish, pointed his rifle at deputies again, then jumped into the Amite River, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Sheriff's Office deputies, with assistance from the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, were able to get Ebey from the water and arrest him.
Ebey was booked into the Ascension Parish jail on two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated flight from an officer and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer, as well as a number of traffic violations.