The hazing allegation that led to the suspension of activities for LSU sorority Pi Beta Phi's in early November stemmed from a milk chugging challenge, according to an LSU Police report.

The parent organization of Pi Beta Phi sorority suspended their LSU's chapter on Nov. 8 while officials investigated an allegation of hazing. The national Greek Life organization alleged that a member of their LSU chapter provided a new member "with a gallon of milk and gave her instructions to finish the milk within a certain amount of time," the initial report from LSU Police says.

The report explains that LSU Police detectives were contacted about the incident from the national headquarters of Pi Beta Phi on Nov. 8. The incident occurred on Oct. 4 sometime between noon and 9 p.m., the report says. The names of both members involved in the milk incident were redacted out in the report. No further details were reported.

LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The sorority's suspension was the third Greek Life organization at LSU restricted this fall.

Pi Kappa Phi and Delta Chi fraternities received interim suspensions from both their national chapters and the university earlier in the academic year following reports of misconduct. Phi Kappa Phi's investigation came after "very serious" allegations, but officials would not confirm or deny if they involved hazing. However, the August suspension of Delta Chi did not initially appear to involve hazing.

LSU has cracked down on Greek Life student conduct violations since the hazing-related death of LSU freshman Maxwell Gruver in 2017.