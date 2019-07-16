Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Monday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- April Brown, 41, 4728 Saint Katherine Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, disobeying police officer, driving left of center and driver's license not in possession.
- Lucas Couch, 36, 5012 Trail Lane Road, Moss Point, Mississippi, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and improper lane usage.
- Roymi Colon Rivera, 44, 11959 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, speeding and flight from an officer.
- Dorothea Roy, 29, 10131 Stonehaven Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Joanna Singleton, 25, 1024 Foxlane Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, obstruction of highway and driver's license suspended or revoked.