A man has been arrested in a Tigerland double homicide that left two people dead inside their apartment last month, Baton Rouge police announced Tuesday afternoon.

LaQuincia "Nanny" Jackson, 26, and Fredrick Hollins, 33, were found shot to death on Jan. 23. The two were dating and living together in an apartment in the 4600 block of Earl Gros Avenue in Tigerland.

Police announced Tuesday the arrest of Brian Lavergne, 33, whose listed address is a neighborhood off Burbank Drive, several miles from where the shooting occurred.

BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. provided no information about a possible motive or details about how detectives linked Lavergne to the crime, saying only that the man had been booked into jail on two counts of first-degree murder.

Jackson and Hollins had lived together for several months. Her family said relatives discovered the bodies after Jackson didn't show up at a birthday party for her little cousin, leaving them wondering whether she was alright.