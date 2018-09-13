More than seven years after the disappearance of Brusly High School teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada, authorities allege her husband is responsible for her death.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office on Thursday filed an arrest warrant for Oscar Alberto Lozada, 43, on a count of second-degree murder. Investigators believe he killed his wife before leaving the country in 2011 with their young daughter.

The warrant says investigators found blood in the garage of the couple's home in at least nine different spots, including three different walls and the ceiling. All the samples were identified as Sylviane Lozada's blood, the warrant says.

"The blood on the ceiling is consistent with wet blood traveling through the air and striking the ceiling," the warrant says. "This would have been done with enough force to propel the blood vertically to impact the ceiling."

Investigators have still not located the body of Sylviane Lozada. However, they note that no one has heard from her or seen her since July 5, 2011.

"Sylviane was a devoted mother and daughter who would not have abandoned her daughter and family," the warrant says. "Sylviane spoke to her mother daily because of her mother's declining health."

Sylviane Lozada disappeared in July 2011, which coincided with her husband and then-four-year-old daughter leaving the country for South America. Despite tickets to return to the U.S. from Oscar Lozada's home country of Venezuela, the man and girl have never reentered the U.S., the warrant says.

The warrant also cites three separate incidents where Oscar Lozada's was accused of violence against his wife in the two years before her disappearance. First in July 2009, deputies responded to the family at a hospital, where Oscar Lozada admitted he "snapped" during an argument and struck his wife, the warrant says. The second instance more than a year later, Sylviane Lozada called deputies to their home because her husband was throwing and breaking items. Then in December 2010, deputies found Sylviane Lozada in the hospital for an injury she said her husband caused, but asked authorities to not contact him because "that would make matters worse," the warrant says. He was never arrested in any of these incidents.

Few details about the investigation had been previously released to the public, despite local and international attention — though officials have consistently said foul play was suspected. Sylviane Lozada, who taught French and Spanish at Brusly High School, was originally from Belgium.

Family members last heard from Sylviane Lozada on July 5, 2011, when she called her mother in Belgium, the warrant says. The following morning, Oscar Lozada purchased two round trip tickets to Caracas, Venezuela.

That same day, July 6, 2011, Oscar Lozada and their four-year-old daughter went to Lowes, video surveillance shows, where he bought 15 bags of concrete mix and nine five-gallon buckets with lids and luggage locks, the warrant says. The following day, he returned to Lowes and purchased six large plastic bins.

Also on July 7, 2011, Oscar Lozada also texted his boss explaining that he would be out of work for two to three week for surgery, the warrant says.

Then, the next day, on July 8, 2011, Oscar Lozada asked three friends to load up a small U-Haul truck with contents from his family's residence and place them in a specific storage facility, the warrant says. Those individuals told investigators there was no sign of Sylviane at that time, except for her vehicle parked outside.

"In his haste to leave town, Oscar gave one of the cooperating witnesses his vehicle, a Nissan Xterra," the warrant says.

On July 9, 2011, at 10:06 a.m., Oscar Lozada and his daughter boarded a flight to Dallas. AT 2:05 p.m., they boarded the a flight to Caracas, Venezuela, the warrant says.

Two days later, he deleted his Facebook account and left a voice message on a neighbor's phone, saying he was out of town with both his wife and daughter. Investigators confirmed that only Oscar Lozada and his daughter used their passports to leave the country. Since July 2011, there has been no financial activity on Sylviane Lozada's bank account or credit card, the warrant says.

East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s investigators said they had been in contact with Oscar Lozada after his wife's disappearance through telephone calls and emails. He initially told detectives that he did not know of her whereabouts and that when he returned from the store, Sylviane was not there. He told authorities he would return with their daughter to Baton Rouge to meet with detectives about the case. Twice investigators bought plane tickets for such a trip, but they never boarded the flights, the warrant says.

Investigators lost contact with him in 2016.

Oscar Lozada had not been publicly named a suspect in the case before Thursday, but investigators did question his behavior after her disappearance. Authorities were never able to find the buckets or bags of concrete mix he bought days before leaving the country. They were able unable to locate any area where he might have utilized the materials, like a new construction site, the warrant says.

The Lozadas had been married for six years before the disappearance. A friend told The Advocate in 2011 that Sylviane had planned to file for divorce.

It was not immediately clear Thursday if the Sheriff's Office had a plan to arrest Oscar Lozada. Venezuela's constitution prohibits the extradition of Venezuelan nationals, like Oscar Lozada.