Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested three adult teens and two juvenile teens in connection with the armed robbery of a truck stop casino, the Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
The accused robbers, four of whom are from Jefferson Parish's west bank, went after the Cane Row truck stop on La. 70 late last month. Just southeast of Donaldsonville, the truck stop is in an isolated corner of northern Assumption of cane fields and woods.
Deputies said four of the robbers entered the casino brandishing guns on Sept. 29 and made off with a "very substantial" amount of cash. An amount was not disclosed and most was not recovered, deputies said.
Lonny Cavalier, sheriff's spokesman, said the robbery caused significant concern in the parish that lies between Baton Rouge and New Orleans and that sometimes sees crime from those big cities wind up into the rural parish.
The robbery prompted an intensive investigation, pulling in the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the Kenner Police Department and four other sheriff's offices from the Baton Rouge and River Parishes areas, Assumption Sheriff Leland Falcon said.
Sheriff's detectives identified at least one of the robbers early on and a vehicle suspected of being involved.
Assumption and Jefferson sheriff's detectives used several search warrants and recovered what they said was evidence of the robbery before arresting the five on Tuesday.
Four of the five were booked on counts of armed robbery with a firearm, deputies said.
They are Jonathan Lopez, 19, 1157 Orange Blossom Lane, Apt. B, Harvey; Roller Avila, 19, of 35488 Preston Lane, Donaldsonville; Norman D. Escalate- Gudiel, 18, 549 Dunbar Place, Terrytown; and a 17-year-old juvenile from Gretna, deputies said.
The fifth person, a 16-year-old juvenile from Marrero, was booked with being an accessory after the fact to armed robbery with a firearm.
Lopez and Avila remained in Assumption Parish Detention Center. Escalate- Gudiel remained in Jefferson Parish Correctional Complex on Jefferson Parish counts related to the Assumption robbery.
The 16-year-old was released to a guardian, while the 17-year-old remained in juvenile custody.