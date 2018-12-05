A sergeant at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola was booked Monday into the West Feliciana Detention Center on drug-related counts after crystal meth was found in her vehicle, the Department of Public Safety and Corrections said.
Keisarah McGee, 27, of 1014 Natchez St., Woodville, Mississippi, was booked on one count each of possession with intent to distribute schedule 2 narcotics and malfeasance in office, the Department of Corrections said in a news release.
McGee, who had been employed at the state penitentiary for close to two years, resigned during the investigation that began Monday, after a "shakedown" at the penitentiary turned up 6.11 ounces of crystal meth in her vehicle, the Department of Corrections said.
The investigation, which involves the FBI, Department of Corrections and other agencies, remains ongoing.