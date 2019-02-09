Authorities arrested at least seven people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Sarah Ballmer, 39, 6236 Woodside Drive, Zachary, first-offense DWI, reckless operation.
- Debra Blake, 56, 4885 Clayton Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, failure to maintain control.
- Kody Higginbotham, 30, 11101 Reiger Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, failure to signal.
- Joel Jones, 30, 7330 Bear Cave Drive, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, following too close, improper lane usage, possessing an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle.
- Nicholas Rains, 23, 30754 Country Club Lane, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control.
- Devon Williams, 29, 7853 Summer Grove, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, following too close.
- Margaret Williams, 52, 25110 Shaklin Drive, Zachary, first-offense DWI, driving left of center.