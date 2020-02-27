Emergency crews were called to the scene after a pickup truck hit a building in Central late Wednesday afternoon.
The accident was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 10800 block of Joor Road.
According to the Central Fire Department, a Dodge Ram pickup truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a nearby building.
Officials say the driver of the truck sustained only minor injuries and no one inside the building was hurt.
It's unclear at this time if any citations were issued.
The accident remains under investigation.