A Baton Rouge man has been arrested, accused of fatally shooting a man on his front porch, Baton Rouge police say.

Christopher Bacon, 44, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Thursday and charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

Police say the homicide happened around 6:30 p.m. on July 28, when first responders rushed to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of North 13th Street near North Boulevard, BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola told The Advocate last month.

Following an investigation, officers believe Larry Winfrey, 33, was on the front porch of a home with two other victims, men aged 48 and 76, when shots were fired from a passing car.

Winfrey was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two victims were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

BRPD urges anyone with information to contact the its Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.