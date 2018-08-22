A Hammond man was killed Tuesday when he drove into oncoming traffic on La. 1040 and was struck by a truck, according to State Police.
Dylan Slade McCarroll, 30, was driving west near Crisp Road about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday when he drove slightly off the right side of the road and then steered his vehicle sharply to the left, Dwight said. McCarroll ended up in the eastbound lane, where he was struck by a Peterbilt truck driven by Yousheng Wang, 56, of Texas, Senior Trooper Dustin Dwight said.
McCarroll, who was not wearing a seat belt, died on the scene, Dwight said. Wang was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the crash.
Dwight said Wang's breath sample showed no presence of alcohol. Investigators took blood samples from McCarroll for analysis.