Baton Rouge rapper "Boosie BadAzz" was arrested Monday on gun and drug counts after deputies in Georgia pulled him over and searched his car, finding over $20,000 in cash along with marijuana and a firearm.

Boosie — whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr. — was on parole in East Baton Rouge until last year after serving time in prison for his 2009 conviction on additional gun and drug charges. He was accused of hiring a hitman and orchestrating a murder that also occurred in 2009, but was later acquitted at trial in 2012.

Hatch and a man identified as his bodyguard were booked into jail Monday in Coweta County, Georgia, and released on bail the following day, according to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

The incident report released Tuesday from the sheriff's office includes the following description of the arrests.

A sheriff's deputy initiated the traffic stop after he saw a white Dodge Charger swerve out of its lane, almost sideswiping another vehicle. The Charger didn't pull over immediately and the two people inside "seemed to be moving a lot."

Once the car did come to a stop, the officer noticed a "very strong" odor of marijuana coming from inside. Hatch, who was driving, said he didn't have his driver's license on him but provided his name, birth date and social security number. The passenger handed over his license, which identified him as Antonio Allen Jr.

Officers could see what appeared to be marijuana inside the car and later found a gun under the passenger seat. Hatch told officers Allen "was his bodyguard and that's why he had a gun."

Officers also checked inside a bag that Hatch had been holding during the traffic stop and found bundles of cash totaling $20,160. They found a vape in the center console containing suspected THC oil, which is the psychoactive drug found in marijuana.

Hatch, 36, and Allen, 30, were handcuffed and transported to jail. Both were booked on possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule 1 drug and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Hatch was also booked on failure to maintain lane.

A nationally acclaimed music artist, Hatch has seen widespread success both before and after his prison sentence, which was extended after he was caught conspiring to smuggle drugs behind bars.

He was paroled from the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola in 2014 and ordered to perform community service that would include speaking to New Orleans youth about the importance of staying in school and avoiding drugs — one of the conditions of his release.