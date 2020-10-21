A Livingston Parish man was arrested on child pornography counts this week, state police said.
Investigators received information earlier this month that 27-year-old Joshua Crochet was in possession of child pornography, according to state police spokesperson Trooper Taylor Scrantz.
Crochet's home was searched on Tuesday after investigators obtained a warrant. Investigators discovered evidence of child pornography at his residence, Scrantz said.
Crochet was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on possession of pornography involving juveniles.
The investigation involved the State Police Special Victims Unit, the FBI, Louisiana Attorney General's Office, US Department of Homeland Security and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.