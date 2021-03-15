Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say a home was intentionally set on fire Monday morning and the blaze damaged another house as well.
The fire was reported at 858 E. Polk Street around 1 a.m. Firefighters found the back porch of the house on fire. They were able to contain the flames to the back of the house, and the fire was deemed under control at 1:24 a.m.
The heat from the fire melted the neighbor's exterior siding, officials said in a statement.
There were no injuries in the blaze and no one was home at the time of the fire, firefighters said. Authorities did not say how the fire started or what made them believe the cause was suspicious.
Fire officials estimated the blaze caused about $20,000 in damages.
No other details were immediately available.