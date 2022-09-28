A 15-year-old student spent several hours on the run before being arrested Wednesday after Baton Rouge police say he shot a car several times after getting into a fight with its driver outside Second Chance Academy.
The teen, who authorities have not named, is required to wear an ankle monitor following his arrest in a previous shooting, but cut the device off prior to Wednesday's altercation, said BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, who declined to share details about the teen's earlier arrest.
McKneely said police responded to reports of gunfire on Renoir Avenue shortly after 10:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the damaged car still in the school's parking lot.
After investigating, McKneely said detectives believe the shooting was the result of an ongoing feud between the 15-year-old and another student.
No more information was available Wednesday afternoon.