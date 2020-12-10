A Baker man was killed in a crash Wednesday night at the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Nicholson Drive in East Baton Rouge Parish, officials said.
Donovan Lewis, 26, was pronounced dead on the scene after his vehicle ran off the road, struck a tree and became engulfed in flames, Louisiana State Police spokesperson Taylor Scrantz said in a news release.
The crash occurred around 11 p.m. Wednesday. No other vehicles were involved.
Scrantz said Lewis was driving westbound on Bluebonnet when he failed to stop at the intersection.
Investigators haven't determined whether Lewis was wearing a seatbelt because the fire was so severe. No additional details were available Thursday morning.