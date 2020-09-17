GONZALES — A Prairieville man arrived Wednesday at a spot that he thought he had prearranged to meet a juvenile for sex, but FBI agents and state investigators swooped in to arrest him in a child exploitation sting, Louisiana State Police reported Thursday.
Derrick Louque, 38, had been communicating online through a social media application with a person he thought was a juvenile but was actually an undercover FBI agent, troopers said in a statement.
Troopers, who had been investigating Louque since earlier this month, said he solicited the "youth" for the meeting Wednesday to have sex.
State troopers and FBI agents arrested Louque Wednesday morning after he arrived at a meeting location, which troopers did not disclose Thursday.
Louque was booked into Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville on counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation for sexual purposes and attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, troopers said.
The Baton Rouge field office of the State Police Special Victims Unit opened the investigation, which remains active.
Louque was released from parish jail later on Wednesday with bail of $35,000, online jail records say.