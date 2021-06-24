Crime file photo

A Baton Rouge man was arrested Wednesday in Washington Parish for stealing a car, deputies with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Malachi Campbell, 30, was booked into the Washington Parish Jail on charges of motor vehicle theft, being in possession of a stolen vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling and simple battery with injury.

Deputies found Campbell driving the stolen car on LA Highway 21 south of Angie after hearing reports that a stolen vehicle was in the area.

It was not immediately clear where Campbell stole the car.

